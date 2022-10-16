Xi’s third term will see him facing challenges by his own policies: expert

The election in China might not be as suspenseful as those whose results were not predetermined, but it’s still exciting for its own reasons as Xi will be going into his third term facing brand new sets of challenges. Professor Marcin Grabowski of the Institute of Political Science and International Relations of Jagiellonian University joined TVP World to shed light on what the chairman of the CCP will be up against.

Even refraining from speaking in absolutes, Professor Grabowski finds it hard pressed to say that Xi’s election is almost all but guaranteed. All the telltale signs were there during X’s second term, that he’s setting himself up for the third, in a true autocratic fashion, anyone who ever had a chance against Xi has long been removed.

Challenges China now faces include the degradation of the economic system that has been working relatively well for the country due to Xi’s intervention. The communist chairman’s Covid policies dropped the GDP of the country to the lowest in decades.

China’s problems are compounded with strategic challenges involving an unstable property market, demographic challenges and the dissolving of the middle class. All that and China’s fiscal policy ironically turned the proud communist regime to produce the highest social and income inequality in Asia.

Professor Grabowski pointed out that with the United States control of microchips hindering China’s development, and the trade war from the former administration. China is relegated to playing catch up.

On the topic of Taiwan, Mr Grabowski pointed out that China’s national reunification goal actually seems further than a year ago. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine illustrates the actual difficulty of an arms takeover, and TSMC’s existence, the so-called silicone shield, almost guarantees western support.

Making his comment on China’s take on the conflict in Ukraine, Professor Grabowski pointed out that even if China stands to benefit from the current war in the form of cheap Russian gas, it is still in the country’s interest in the long term for the conflict to end.