Iran to further supply Russia with equipment: report

Iranian arms factories are preparing to send the first batch of Fateh-110 and Zolfagahr missiles with ranges of 300 and 700 kilometres, respectively, to Russia, according to the Washington Post daily, citing US and Ukrainian intelligence.

Tehran, while officially denying this, has been supplying Russia with Mujaher-6 and Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, among other things. The latter, in particular, are starting to become an increasing problem for Ukraine, given their large numbers.

According to Ukrainian data published by Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, the Russians have disposed of most of the Iskander system missiles since the start of the war and now have approximately 120 remaining out of 900.

The aggressor reportedly still has more than half of the original stock of Kalibr ship-launched missiles and air-to-ground precision missiles.