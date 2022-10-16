Russia: Gunmen enter military ground, kill at least 11 recruits

Gunmen of undisclosed identity shot dead 11 people at a Russian military training ground on Saturday, the defence ministry reported, in the latest blow to Vladimir Putin’s forces since the invasion of Ukraine.

The RIA news agency cited the ministry as saying 15 other people were wounded in the shooting in Russia’s southwestern Belgorod region that borders Ukraine, when two men gunned down a group who had volunteered to take part in the war.

According to #Russian media reports, on the territory of a military training ground in the #Belgorod region, 🇷🇺#Russia, 2(3?) Tajiks deployed machine guns and shot #Russians in training (all were volunteers), according to various reports from 11 to 22 dead, excluding the wounded. pic.twitter.com/lAJ6H6Xkb6

— Mykola 🇺🇦🇺🇸🇵🇱🇨🇦🇬🇧🇱🇹🇱🇻🇪🇪🇫🇮 (@Mykola65109280) October 15, 2022

“During a firearms training session with individuals who voluntarily expressed a desire to participate in the special military operation [against Ukraine], the terrorists opened fire with small arms on the personnel of the unit,” it wrote.

The agency added that the two assailants – nationals from an unspecified former Soviet republic – had been shot dead. Some Russian independent media outlets reported that the number of casualties was higher than the official figures.

According to the Ukrainian news agency Unian, quoting Telegram users, as many as 22 recruits died as a result of the attack.

Regional authorities assured that no civilians were killed in the incident that took place a week after a blast damaged a bridge in Crimea, the peninsula annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014.

Just a day earlier, Vladimir Putin said Russia should be finished calling up reservists in two weeks, promising an end to a divisive mobilisation that has seen hundreds of thousands of men summoned to fight in Ukraine and huge numbers flee the country.