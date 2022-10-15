Germany’s Scholz calls for bigger European Union

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for an expanded European Union on Saturday, telling a gathering of European social democrats that it would then be able to better pull its weight in global affairs.

Scholz said Europe must take security and defence into its own hands while strengthening Europe’s defence capabilities. Speaking at the Congress of the Party of European Socialists in Berlin, he said it was important to reform some of the EU’s treaties to pave way for new members.

Since assuming office, Scholz has made European Union expansion to include the Balkans and other nations a major plank of his foreign policy. It has taken on more urgency since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which became an official candidate for EU membership early this summer.

On the heels of the current ongoing crisis in Ukraine, the German chancellor addressed the Party of European Socialists (PES) Congress in Berlin, calling for “better European cooperation for our defence efforts.”

The EU currently has 27 members, with another seven in candidacy status, including Albania, Moldova, the Republic of North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine who has recently applied, and obtained its candidacy.