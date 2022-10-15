World News 15.10

Ukrainian civilians are trying to regain a semblance of normality after Russia’s bombardment. America provides more military aid to Ukraine. China’s Xi Jingping is set to be one of the most powerful leaders since Mao. New sanctions are being proposed, while the Nord Stream leak is being investigated. This and much more on Saturday’s edition of World News.

Recovery post bombardment

Residents in Kiev and other parts of Ukraine are trying to get back to a semblance of normality. The barrage of rockets fired by Russia earlier this week dealt a serious blow, and the dust is still settling. TVP World’s Don Arleth brought us a report from the ground in Ukraine.

American aid for Ukraine

The United States continues to be Ukraine’s most powerful military ally. The Biden administration has announced yet another significant security assistance package, including munitions, military vehicles and anti-radiation missiles worth USD 725 million in total.

Chinese National Congress

The 20TH National congress of the Chinese Communist Party is scheduled to start on Sunday. The appointment of China’s President is the main point of the agenda, with experts agreeing that Xi Jinping is set for his record-breaking third term.

Explosion in Turkish Mine

Turkey faced one of its worst industrial accidents in years as a powerful explosion in a mining facility and its disastrous effects rocked the nation. Forty-one deaths were confirmed today by president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Poland spearheads new sanctions against Russia

After Russia’s latest escalation in Ukraine, the West is preparing new sanctions against the Kremlin. Poland, the Baltic states and Ireland have submitted proposals for another sanctions package to the European Commission in Brussels. Price caps on Russian oil are being discussed.

Nord Stream investigation

The destroyed Nord Stream pipelines are being investigated. The German probe has already finished, but so far, no specifics have been disclosed. At this point there’s only speculation as to who was behind the incident. Meanwhile, Sweden has rejected plans to join an international investigative team due to the need to maintain confidentiality.

Astronaut returns

SpaceX continues its mission to take humanity towards the stars. As a result of a joint operation carried out by SpaceX, NASA and the European Space Agency, a team of astronauts has managed to successfully undock from the International Space Station and splash down safely in Florida.

Sport today

From football to cliff-jumping, the world of sport continues, despite all the obstacles we have already mentioned during our programme. While the capital of Qatar prepares for the Football World Cup, officials from Tallinn, Estonia, are making their bids to become the European Capital of Sport.