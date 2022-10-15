Game of Drones: Norway police arrest Russian suspect

Norway police arrested a Russian national carrying a drone and camera equipment after he was seen taking photos of an airport in the Arctic town of Tromsø, making the second such arrest in a week.

The 51 year-old Russian man, whose name was not disclosed, was arrested Friday for flying a drone in Norway, to which he confessed. Police seized a large amount of photographic gear, including a drone and several memory cards during the arrest.

“Among the seized material we have reviewed, we have seen pictures from the airport in Kirkenes and pictures of the defence forces’ Bell helicopter,” police prosecutor Jacob Bergh said in a statement.

The Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) has also been involved in the case, Bergh said.

The accused told police he entered Norway via the northern border point of Storskog on Thursday and was on his way to the arctic archipelago of Svalbard.

It marks the second arrest in one week of a Russian citizen for flying drones in Norway, with another man detained for an initial two week-period following an arrest at the Storskog border crossing. The man in question was also found carrying two drones and a cache of photos and videos at the time of the arrest.

The perpetrator admitted flying drones “across the whole country” but denied any wrongdoing, and was placed in provisional custody for two weeks. He was carrying a partially encrypted four-terabyte stash of photos and videos when arrested.

With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine having led to a huge fall-off of Moscow’s energy deliveries, Norway has overtaken Russia as the main supplier of natural gas to Western Europe.

Following the Nord Stream explosions and drone sightings, Norway increased security around its energy installations. The country is especially on high alert following reports of mysterious drone sightings close to offshore oil and gas drilling platforms run by the major energy producer.

Sanctions laws forbid Russian companies or citizens from operating aircraft in Norway, and is punishable by up to 3 years in prison.