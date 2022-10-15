Polish Druzhba pipelines pumping crude oil to Germany has been restored

Polish pipeline operator PERN said on Saturday that the pumping of crude oil in the damaged Druzhba pipeline has been restored. Currently, deliveries to Germany are made using both pipelines of the Western Section.

The Polish operator released an official statement on the situation.

Służby techniczne PERN przywróciły w sobotę pełną funkcjonalność uszkodzonej nitki rurociągu, którym dostarczana jest ropa naftowa do niemieckich Klientów spółki. Obecnie dostawy odbywają się przy wykorzystaniu obydwu rurociągów Odcinka Zachodniego.https://t.co/E5mOB3QIcM

— PERN SA (@pern_sa) October 15, 2022

The leak was discovered late on October 11 and PERN said the next day that there was no sign that third-party interference caused the damage. The causes of the leakage are still being investigated.

The PERN automated systems were able to notify the leak early on, allowing for efficient rescue actions and immediate repairs to the pipeline. Currently, the activity of PERN services is focused on clearing the area and restoring it to its original state.

The leak came at a time when Europe is on high alert over its energy security in the aftermath of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.