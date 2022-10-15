US: Teenager kills five in North Carolina shooting

Following an hours-long manhunt, a 15-year-old male suspect who had unleashed hell on a quiet middle-class neighbourhood in North Carolina on Thursday was hospitalised on Friday, according to the police.

The identity of the juvenile perpetrator has been withheld by authorities. It was only after what officials described as a long and tense standoff that he was taken into custody and, according to some reports, hospitalised. The moment when he incurred wounds and what his condition was like remains unknown. However, Police Chief Estella Patterson said during a news conference on Friday that his condition was critical.

Prosecutors planned to pursue a case against the teenager as an adult, the New York Times wrote citing WRAL-TV, a station covering Raleigh.

“If the subject does survive, we will be proceeding with the intent of sending it to superior court,” said Lorrin Freeman, the Wake County district attorney, according to WRAL. “In consideration of the mass number of lives lost, it’s appropriate that this case be handled in superior court and this individual prosecuted as an adult.”

The victims

The adolescent’s rampage left Nicole Connors, aged 52, Susan Karnatz, 49, Mary Marshall, 34, a 16-year-old boy and a 29-year-old officer, identified as Gabriel Torres, dead in the typically paradisiacal middle-class neighbourhood of Raleigh’s Hedingham, North Carolina, USA.

As reported by the New York Times, Ms Marshall planned on getting married in two weeks, in a small mountainous town in North Carolina. Minutes before she was killed by the shooter, her mother Ginny Marshall said, she was on the phone with her fiancé, telling him to “come home right now”.

“I’ve heard gunshots,” she said.

Mr Torres, the officer, was heading to work when the incident occurred, Police Chief Estella Patterson said during a news conference on Friday.

The youngest of the victims to date, James Thompson, was a junior at Knightdale High School. “The school was supposed to have its homecoming on Friday, but now it has been postponed,” the New York Times reported.

A total of two people were wounded – a police officer who was treated and released, and a 59-year-old woman who was hospitalised owing to her critical condition, Ms Patterson said.

No details regarding the shooting and whether the perpetrator is related to the victims in any way have been made by the police. Also, the motive of the shooting that transformed the neighbourhood into a 3.2-km-wide crime scene has yet to be clarified. Yellow police tape was still seen blocking off streets in the area on Friday morning while squad cars remained parked outside of several homes, footage from local media showed.

A year of massacres

The shooting unfolded as the latest chapter of a season of gun violence in the US while the Democrats, with President Joe Biden at the helm, bent over backwards to curtail firearms rampages with ever-stricter gun laws.

“Enough. We’ve grieved and prayed with too many families who have had to bear the terrible burden of these mass shootings,” President Biden said on Friday commenting on the tragedy. “Too many families have had spouses, parents, and children taken from them forever.”

In his Friday statement, President Biden called for more legislation, including a ban on assault rifles. He remarked that in June, he signed a bipartisan gun bill intended to prevent dangerous people from accessing firearms and increase investments in the nation’s mental health system.

The said legislation was prompted by a shooting that took place in May. In Uvalde, Texas, a gunman murdered 19 schoolchildren and two teachers at an elementary school just days after another man shot dead 10 people at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store. Only two months later, seven people were killed during a Fourth of July parade in Illinois.