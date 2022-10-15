Colombia to auction drug kingpin’s Ferraris to aid rural communities

Three Ferraris that belonged to a drug kingpin will be auctioned off in Colombia to raise funds for landless farmers, an official told the AFP news agency on Friday.

The luxury cars were seized from an eccentric member of the Gulf Clan, the country’s most powerful drug cartel, who was captured in 2021 and extradited in July to the United States.

Jaime Andrés Osorno, vice president of the Special Assets Society (SAE), told AFP that the virtual auction will take place between October 24 and 25.

Colombia subastará tres Ferraris de un narco https://t.co/oOAQykZPfb

— Gente Digital (@DigitalGente) October 15, 2022

The official body in charge of administering the assets confiscated from drug traffickers has not set a base price for the auction. Those who want to bid for the cars should send their bids in a “sealed envelope”.

The highest bid will win, although the sale may be declared “cancelled” if it does not reach an undisclosed minimum, Mr Osorno added.

According to specialised portals, each of the three cars – in white, grey and red – is worth at least USD 400,000.

President Gustavo Petro has proposed that the raised sum finances part of a “rural reform” aimed at giving land to landless countrymen.

At the time of his capture, prosecutors determined that Juan José Valencia, alias Falcon, was one of the men closest to Otoniel, the top leader of the Gulf Clan, who has been imprisoned in the US since May.

Colombia is the world’s largest cocaine producer, with an annual production capacity of 1,100 tonnes, according to the most recent White House report.