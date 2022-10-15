Most Poles believe inflation may top 20 pct

As many as 77.5 percent of Poles are afraid that inflation in Poland may exceed 20 percent in the coming months, a poll has found.

In the survey run by SW Research for the rp.pl news website owned by the Rzeczpospolita newspaper, only 9.2 percent believed inflation will remain below 20 percent, while 13.3 percent could not say.

About 80 percent of women are afraid of rising prices, which compares to 74 percent of men, said SW Research’s Wiktoria Maruszczak.

Maruszczak also said that younger respondents were more pessimistic about inflation, with 84 percent of people under 24 expressing concerns as opposed to 76 percent of those over 50.

Prices of consumer goods and services (Consumer Price Index, CPI) increased by 17.2 percent year on year and by 1.6 percent month on month in September 2022, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Friday. It is Poland’s highest inflation level in 25 years.

SW Research carried out the survey on 800 online respondents on October 11, 2022.