US to send Ukraine weapons worth USD 725 mln

Over 200 humvees, High-speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARM) and High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) ammunition, among others, will constitute the US’ next batch of military aid for Ukraine worth USD 725 million.

The package will also comprise 23,000 155m artillery ammunition, 500 extended-range satellite-guided artillery shells Excalibur, 5,000 Remote Anti-Armor Mine System (RAAM) projectiles, 5,000 anti-tank firearms, and 2 mln rounds of light firearms ammunition.

The value of the package is estimated at USD 725 mln by the US Department of State and the Pentagon.

As US Defence Secretary of State Antony Blinken put it, the package is a response to Russia’s missile attacks on civilians all over Ukraine and the atrocities perpetrated by Russian forces.

According to the US Department of Defence, the total value of US aid for Ukraine amounts to USD 18.3 bn.