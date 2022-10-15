Putin is politically dead: former KGB officer

The decision to recognise the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics in Ukraine’s Donbas was Vladimir Putin’s “political suicide” Serguei Jirnov, a former KGB officer who occasionally worked with the Russian dictator before becoming a political refugee in France in 2001, told TVP World.

“Yes, I think so,” TVP World’s guest said answering a question whether Putin was fighting for his political as well as physical life. “Putin, politically, is dead for seven months.”

Mr Jirnov went on to elucidate that Putin has been politically dead since February 21 when he made his “decision to recognise the two so-called republics of Luhansk and Donetsk.” TVP World’s guest dubbed the decision “his political suicide.”

“I think he is completely out of his mind,” the former KGB officer said about Putin.

“On the 24th of February when he decided to begin the war against Ukraine was his military suicide,” Mr Jirnov stressed.

“I think he is risking his life,” the former KGB officer said, going to express his conviction that both in the Kremlin and Russian business circles there were “many people” who disagreed with Putin and “his war”.

Double-dealers in Putin’s ‘retinue’

Mr Jirnov went on to say that there were many who would not openly voice their dissatisfaction with Putin’s line but also recalled the move by Russian politician and tycoon Anatoly Chubais who, having dared to publicly criticise Putin’s doings, had to emigrate from Russia.

“There are 117 billionaires in Russia. Since seven months, they have lost between 100 and 130 billion of their capitalisation,” Mr Jirnov stressed.

Asked about whether the people in the Kremlin who felt discontented with Putin’s policies had any political clout, Mr Jirnov said that even within Putin’s closest circle there were individuals capable of exercising power.

Among them, according to the TVP World’s guest, were Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev, and Director of the Federal Security Service Alexander Vasilyevich Bortnikov. Mr Jirnov said that they were evaluating the presence with fear of what the future might bring because “Putin put [Russia] in its grave.”

“I would like to remind you that last week Nikolai Patrushev came to China and he spent two days in China. We don’t know what was on the table with the Chinese directorship,” he said stressing a potential autonomy of the high-ranking Russian official or a clandestine ploy in his making.

Coul anyone hold Putin’s hand before he brings the world to a nuclear endgame?

Mr Jirnov went on to stress that not only Putin’s inner circle was capable and eager to stop him from resorting to means of nuclear warfare but also, potentially, China could be interested in stopping the dictator from pressing the button. TVP World’s guest supported the latter argument referring to the mysterious visit of Nikolai Patrushev to China.

The former KGB officer also stressed that while some people enjoyed leverage over Putin, people such as the head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov did not matter.

Mr Jirnov expressed his opinion that, nonetheless, Putin craved to come down in history as the second person in history who used a nuclear bomb. TVP World’s guest based his claim on a speech Vladimir Putin made on September 30 when he referred to the US dropping two nuclear bombs on Japan during WWII.

If you are interested in hearing more from the man who personally worked with Vladimir Putin, click the video above.