LIVE: 234th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war in Ukraine continues with Ukrainian forces liberating the town of Velyka Oleksandrivka in the Kherson region.

⚡️Saudi Arabia to provide $400 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Ukrainian President Zelensky spoke on the phone on Oct. 14 during which they discussed the aid, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) October 14, 2022

The atrocities of war in ����have shattered lives of not only millions of ����, but also of millions of dogs, cats, etc.

People forced to flee ����bombs took almost nothing from homes but documents & pets, while others left them behind, dooming them to death.https://t.co/njrYlJddjQ pic.twitter.com/jzEqk3oUhQ

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 15, 2022

⚡️General Staff: Mortality rate of seriously wounded Russian soldiers more than 50 percent

The high rate is due to low quality of medical care and a reluctance of the Russian command to evacuate the seriously wounded to Russia, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) October 15, 2022

Since the beginning of this year, over 16,000 Ukrainian citizens found a legal job in Podkarpackie province, the Provincial Labor Office in Rzeszów, southeastern Poland, reported. Over 800 companies operating in the region say that drivers, backhoe loaders and forklift operators are especially in demand.

In liberated Velyka Oleksandrivka, #Kherson region, #Russian occupiers left more than 500 artillery shells and ammunition for Grad and Uragan multiple rocket launchers, as well as more than 100 anti-tank guided missiles and anti-tank mines.

��Security Service of #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/3cFcnEiepZ

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 15, 2022