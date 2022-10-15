Business Arena 14.10

Inflation has reached new highs in some European countries and for the first time ever in September it has hit a double-digit average of 10 percent for the bloc.

Countries lying in the Baltic region are faced with the highest price increase levels due to soaring energy and food prices which lead to declining standard of living.

In Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia inflation is currently over twice as high as the European average reaching 24.2, 22.5 and 22.4 respectively.

Estonia, unlike other countries in the Baltic region, could not raise its own interest rates in order to battle soaring inflation, and even the European Central Bank was extremely cautious in doing so, raising rates for the first time in September.

Meanwhile, Estonian National Bank believes that the state will enter into a recession in the second half of the year.

Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, was not exempt from record inflation growth. According to data released in the newest report by the country’s statistics office, the phenomenon is at the highest level since December 1951 at 10 percent.

Watch the full episode of the programme above.