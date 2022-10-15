Belarus joining the invasion makes no sense, but neither did the invasion: expert

Belarus has rung alarm bells in Ukraine and the West as a potential ally of Russia. The Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has appealed for her countrymen not to enter the war against Ukraine. Anatol Kotau a Belarusian political scientist, joins TVP World to analyse the situation.

When asked to paint a picture of the dynamic in Belarus, Anatol explained the two conflicting sides of the country, namely the authorities and its people, while the regime itself has moved to side with Russia, the people are not in favour of fighting Ukrainians. Regardless, Russian troops are still amassing within Belarus with increasingly large numbers.

The clash of the Belarusian authorities and its people is already leading to dissidents being arrested on terrorist charges.

On the likelihood of Belarus joining forces with Russia, Mr Kotau brought up an alarming statistic: 20,000-25,000 Russian soldiers will be re-located to Belarus, backed by 40,000 Belarusian servicemen, whom it will take roughly a month to mobilise.

When asked about the possibility of a joint invasion Russo-Belarusain, Mr Kotau said it would make very little sense, but reminded us again that neither did Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that started on February 24. The possibility can never be ruled out, however.

Lukashenka has gone from trying to play both sides to being walked into Putin’s corner, the door to the West is now closed, and the Kremlin is his only remaining ally.

While the Belarusian people have no will to fight the Ukrainians. Many of them will be ordered to do so, even though he anticipates some draft dodging, our guest fears that Putin’s recent move might still add to casualties from sides involved in this war.