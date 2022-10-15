UPDATE: Death toll in coal mine explosion in Turkey rose to 14

At least 14 miners have been confirmed dead in a coal mine explosion believed to be caused by a transformer in Turkey’s northern Bartin province. Earlier Governor Nurtaç Arslan said that the incident left 49 workers trapped.

The death toll in a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey rose to 14 as of 2002 GMT, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said late on Friday. 14 more miners injured in the incident were hospitalised.

“Right now, there are 44 people 300 meters below the entrance of the mine and five people 350 meters below,” Arslan announced earlier adding that eight people were able to leave the mine by their own means.

The explosion, which occurred at around 1515 GMT, was caused by a transformer in the coal mine, which is owned by the state’s Turkish Hard Coal Enterprises, Turkey’s Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) said.

Turkish TV footage showed people being carried to ambulances, with emergency personnel crowding the area.

Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez and Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu were headed to the scene.