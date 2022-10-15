Robbie Coltrane, Scottish actor, Harry Potter franchise star, dead at 72

Scottish-born actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, has died at the age of 72. In a statement, his agent Belinda Wright confirmed the actor died in a hospital near Falkirk in Scotland.

He also appeared in ITV detective drama Cracker and the James Bond films Goldeneye and The World Is Not Enough.

Wright described Coltrane as a “unique talent”, adding his role as Hagrid “brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world.”

“For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent and brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him,” Wright said in a statement.

Coltrane is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice, and their mother Rhona Gemmell. The actor’s agent the public asked to respect the family’s privacy at this distressing time.

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling led the tributes on Twitter, describing Coltrane as an “incredible talent”.

“I’ll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one-off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children,” wrote the author of Harry Potter books.

Long and successful career

The Scottish star, whose real name is Anthony Robert McMillan, was born in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, in 1950. His career began in 1979 in the TV series Play for Today, but he came to prominence in “A Kick Up the Eighties”, a BBC TV comedy series which also starred Tracey Ullman, Miriam Margoles and Rik Mayall.

He also appeared in the 1983 ITV comedy “Alfresco”, with Fry, Emma Thompson, Siobhan Redmond, and Hugh Laurie. By 1987 he had a leading role in Tutti Frutti, about Scottish rock and roll band The Majestics, which also starred Emma Thompson and Richard Wilson.

Coltrane gained further fame starring as criminal psychologist Dr Eddie “Fitz” Fitzgerald in the ITV series “Cracker” from 1993 to 1995 and in a special return episode in 2006. The role secured him the BAFTA award for best actor for three consecutive years from 1994 to 1996.

Arguably his best-known role came in the Harry Potter film series as he starred in all eight movies as Rubeus Hagrid alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.