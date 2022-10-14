Artworks from Microsoft co-founder’s estate up for auction in 1BLN dollar sale

Paintings by Paul Cézanne, Georges Seurat, and Lucian Freud will go under the hammer next month in a sale of artworks from the estate of late Microsoft Corp co-founder Paul Allen that is expected to raise more than 1 billion dollars for philanthropic causes.

Described as “the sale of this century” by auction house Christie’s, the collection of more than 150 pieces spans 500 years of art history from Sandro Botticelli to David Hockney.

The star attractions are Cezanne’s “La Montagne Sainte-Victoire” and Seurat’s “Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite Version)”, which carry price estimates in excess of USD 120 mln and USD 100 mln respectively.

Christie’s Global President Jussi Pylkkänen said he expected overall proceeds to be “well in excess of USD 1 billion.”

Mr Allen, who together with school friend Bill Gates started Microsoft in 1975 before leaving the software company several years later, died in 2018, aged 65.

Other highlights from his collection include Francis Bacon’s “Three Studies for Self-Portrait” triptych with an estimate of USD 25 mln, Freud’s “Large Interior, W11 (after Watteau)” painting with a price tag of USD 75 mln and Botticelli’s “Madonna of the Magnificat”, which could fetch more than USD 40 mln.

Hockney’s “Queen Anne’s Lace Near Kilham” has a price estimate of USD 8-12 mln and Alberto Giacometti’s sculpture “Femme de Venise III” USD 15-20 mln.

The collection will be sold in two parts in New York on November 9 and 10.