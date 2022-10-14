Glasgow church arsonist sentenced to prison

A man who started a huge fire which wrecked the Roman Catholic St Simon’s Church in Glasgow, the spiritual centre of the local Polish community since World War Two, was sentenced to five years and three months on Friday.

Polish church in Scotland destroyed in devastating blaze

A judge heard how it would take “several millions” of pounds to possibly restore the 19th-century building, which is the third oldest Catholic church in the city. Ryan Haggerty pleaded guilty to a charge of wilful fire-raising at the High Court in Glasgow.

It emerged he already had a previous conviction for the same crime.

Haggerty sparked the inferno at St Simon’s in Glasgow’s Partick last July 28 with an adjoining house where an elderly nun lived also badly damaged.

Judge Lord Mulholland told him: “The church you set fire to was clearly an integral place of worship for people who needed it most. If it is able to be rebuilt it would cost millions. You put the life of a 79-year-old nun who was sleeping there at risk and it is fortunate you are not facing the crime of murder.”

Judge also called this incident “a serious escalation” and added that an extended sentence is appropriate.

Haggerty will be placed under supervision for five years upon his release from prison.

Built in 1858, St. Simon’s Church was the third oldest Catholic church in the Glasgow archdiocese. Its association with Poland dates back to World War II when soldiers of the Polish Armed Forces in the West stationed in nearby barracks began attending Mass there. Since then, it has been called the Polish Church, and its wartime ties with Poland were commemorated on a plaque on the facade of the building.

After the war, it remained a spiritual centre for the Polish community in Glasgow. The wave of migrants from Poland arriving in Scotland after Poland’s EU accession in 2004 significantly increased the number of faithful served by the church, with a mass held in Polish every Sunday.