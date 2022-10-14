French TotalEnergies faces legal case for allegedly fuelling Russian bombers

Two NGOs have filed a complaint against French energy giant TotalEnergies for “complicity in war crimes”, alleging that TE helped fuel Russian planes used to bomb Ukraine, according to French media reports.

The France-based “Darwin Climax Coalition” and Ukrainian group “Razom We Stand” handed a file to the national anti-terrorist prosecutor on Thursday, for war crime allegations.

The two NGOs accuse the French energy giant of exploiting a gas field used to manufacture kerosene used by Russian planes in their bombings in Ukraine, particularly in the March 16, 2022 strike on a Mariupol theatre sheltering civilians which killed around 600, according to French daily Le Monde. TotalEnergies rejected the accusations, calling them “outrageous and defamatory”.

Representatives of the NGOs confirmed that they have filed a complaint against TotalEnergies, alleging that the company “contributed to providing the Russian government with the means necessary for the commission of war crimes”.

TotalEnergies until recently owned a 49 percent share in Terneftegaz, a company that extracts gas from the Termokarstovoye field in northern Russia. The other 51 percent was held by Russian company Novatek, in which the French firm also owns a direct 19.4 percent stake.

An August 2022 investigation by London-based NGO “Global Witness” said gas condensate from Total’s Termokarstovoye field was transported across Russia for refining before being shipped as jet fuel to Russian Air Force bases near Ukraine.

The bases in question includes those that fuels Russia’s Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bombers. The warplanes whose pilots have been accused by international experts and the Ukrainian government of indiscriminate bombing of civilian areas, including the strike on Chernihiv, near Kyiv on March 3rd that reportedly killed 47 civilians, the Global Witness investigation stated.

TotalEnergies said it had already sold its 49 percent share in Terneftegaz to Novatek on July 18th.

In its statement refuting the allegations, TotalEnergies added that unstable condensates produced by Terneftegaz had been exported abroad and therefore could not have been used by the Russian army as fuel for its planes.

Lawyers from the two NGOs told AFP it was time for multinationals to be held to account. Stating that justice should not be blind when faced with the indirect but essential support of the war effort.

“France cannot in the same breath condemn the invasion, and remain inactive in the face of the behaviours propping it up,” stated lawyers representing the NGOs.