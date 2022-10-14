Truss fires UK head of treasury Kwaso Kwarteng over unpopular fiscal plan

British Prime Minister Liz Truss fired her Chancellor of the Exchequer (minister of finance) Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday, replacing him with former foreign minister Jeremy Hunt, and scrapped part of her big unfunded tax cut plans.

Kwarteng lasted as the Chancellor of the Exchequer for 38 days, saw the British pound fall to its lowest ever level against the US dollar, and proposed a financial plan so unpopular it brought the Tories approval rating to record lows

Truss was elected by Conservative Party’s members to run the country last month, on a low-tax agenda which vowed to challenge “Treasury orthodoxy”, and put Mr Kwarteng in charge with delivering the plan. Kwarteng fired the treasury’s most senior official Tom Scholar and unveiled a raft of tax cuts, vowing to turn “the vicious cycle of stagnation into a virtuous cycle of growth”.

The move instead promoted falling market confidence, flight from British assets and such damage to the British bond markets that the Bank of England was forced to intervene and start buying gilts.

The now former head of treasury ultimately carried the can for an unwelcome fiscal plan that roiled bond markets, spooked investors and sparked a major backlash from governing Conservative Party lawmakers.

Kwarteng said he had resigned at Truss’s request after rushing back to London overnight from IMF meetings in Washington.

British government bonds rallied further ahead of Truss’s statement, adding to their partial recovery since her government started looking for ways to balance the books after her unfunded tax cuts crushed UK asset values and drew international censure.

Truss says Britain would retain a plan to increase corporation tax and her government needed to reassure markets about its fiscal discipline.