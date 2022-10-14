World News 14.10

Ukraine celebrates the nation’s defenders, NATO and Russia proceed with scheduled nuclear exercises in spite of the growing tensions, and the head of Her Majesty’s Treasury gets the sack 38 days into the job. This and much more are in the Friday edition of World News.

Day on the frontlines

TVP World’s correspondent, Don Arleth, reported the latest news from the frontline in Ukraine, as the counter-offensive continues.

Defenders’ Day

October 14 marks the Day of the Defenders of Ukraine. This is when Ukrainians pay tribute to the fallen servicemen and servicewomen, who laid down their lives for their country, as well as to thank those who are now fighting for Ukraine’s freedom.

Nuclear excercises

Both NATO and Russia are set to launch exercises involving their nuclear arsenals. While the drills were scheduled, the heightened tensions between Russia and the West have brought additional attention to them.

Mobilisation in Belarus

Belarusian dictator Lukashenka has allegedly ordered a secret mobilisation. The decision has increased tensions on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

Ukrainian students in Lithuania

Lithuanian schools can accept an additional 26,000 Ukrainian refugee pupils. In addition to teaching the students Lithuanian, the government has also decided to offer them Ukrainian language classes. A report by TVP World’s resident correspondent in Vilnius, Gabriela Jankauskaitė.

Musk threatens to pull Starlink from Ukraine

Elon Musk has announced plans to cut his Starlink internet service to Ukraine unless the company gets funding from the US Congress. This is another controversial move by the eccentric billionaire, following on from his proposed compromise with Putin in order to end the war in Ukraine.

UK head of Treasure sacked

Kwasi Kwarteng has been dismissed from his post as the Chancellor of Exchequer, the UK’s equivalent of minister of finance. PM Liz Truss is facing criticism for her decision, prompting speculation of further changes in the government.

Gun violence continues in the US

There has been yet another mass shooting in the United States, this time in North Carolina, where five people, including a police officer, have been killed. Gun violence continues unabated in the US, despite stricter gun control regulations which have had almost no effect on gun crime.

Palestinian reconciliation

Rival Palestinian factions Fatah and Hamas, have agreed to hold joint parliamentary and legislative elections. This marks the most serious attempt to resolve long-standing internal Palestinian divisions.

Warsaw Film Festival

The 38th Warsaw Film Festival is about to begin, and for the first time includes a Ukrainian entry. TVP World’s reporter, Katarzyna Nowicka, reported from the event.

World News’ guest

Belarus has rung alarm bells in Ukraine and the West as a potential ally of Russia, in the war against Ukraine. The Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has appealed for her countrymen not to enter the war against Ukraine. Anatol Kotau, Belarusian political scientist, was TVP World’s guest invited to share his insights on the situation.