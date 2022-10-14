Poland, other EU states propose new sanctions on Russia

In their proposal to the EC, Poland, together with Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Ireland, argue that Russia's recent missile attacks on civilian areas and critical infrastructure in Ukraine called for tougher restrictions on Moscow.

Viacheslav Ratynskyi/PAP

Poland and four other EU states have proposed that the European Commission (EC) impose new sanctions on Russia for its recent mass attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine, an EU source has told PAP.

The four countries also appealed for similar sanctions on Belarus, which has been aiding Russia in its February-launched war on Ukraine.

The EU has imposed multiple economic and financial sanctions on Russia in response to its February 24 invasion of Ukraine. According to some observers the restrictions are insufficient to hurt Moscow and should be tightened.