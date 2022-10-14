Russia is a terrorist state and Putin is a terrorist: Georgian Legion commander

TVP World’s guest was Mamuka Mamulashvili, founder of the Georgian National Legion, ther first formation of foreign volunteers in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, dating back to the war in the Donbas.

Mr Mamulashvili stated that Russia is a terrorist state and that Putin should be treated not as a politician but as a criminal and a terrorist. He also appealed to Western nations to continue sending weapons to Ukraine.

“Each day of hesitating in giving weapons to Ukraine causes thousands of civilian victims,” Mamulashvili said.

He added that there is a threat of Russia using tactical nuclear weapons and the entire free world should unite in an adequate response to Putin’s threat. Moreover, that Ukrainian authorities need to receive as much aid as possible in fighting the Russian invasion.

Mr Mamulashvili also commented on Elon Musk’s statements about the war as well as on what the adequate NATO response to the conflict should be. He stressed that without proper action taken against Russia the war may escalate into a world conflict.

Mr Mamulashvili also spoke on the counteracting Russian propaganda, the possibilities for reforming Russia, the worldwide support for Ukraine, and volunteer forces helping in stopping the Russian invasion.