Sombre celebrations on Defenders’ Day as Ukrainians honour the fallen

On October 14, Ukrainians honour the men and women who put their lives on the line in defence of their country. The holiday was established in 2015 after the illegal Russian annexation of Crimea and the start of the war in the Donbas, but this year’s celebrations are particularly sombre since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia is lasting almost eight months now.

On the occasion of the holiday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sent out his best wishes to Ukrainian soldiers, reiterating his firm conviction that Ukraine will ultimately win since Ukrainians know what and why they are fighting for.

“On October 14, we celebrate the Day of the Defenders of Ukraine. This is the day of those who fight. This is the day of what we fight for. This is the day of what kind of victory we will gain,” said President Zelenskyy in a video address published on social media. “There were different periods, various threats, but Ukraine endured. There is one reason for that: our defenders.”

The holiday was established by a decree of Ukraine’s previous president, Petro Poroshenko, in 2014 and later was signed into law by the Ukrainian Parliament in 2015. For Ukrainian people, this day is of deep cultural and religious significance, as it is also the day of the Intercession of the Theotokos (Mother of God), which has been celebrated in Ukraine since the 12th century.

The holiday was especially popular among Ukrainian Cossacks, who considered the Virgin Mary their patroness, with historical records of them celebrating it dating back to the 17th century. For this reason, October 14 is also the Day of the Ukrainian Cossacks. Thereby, this triple holiday on October 14 may be compared to the celebration of August 15 in Poland, where the Feast of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary is also the day of the Polish victory over the bolsheviks at the 1920 Battle of Warsaw (known also as the “Miracle on the Vistula”), and which is also celebrated as the Day of the Polish Armed Forces.