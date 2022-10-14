Eastern Express 14.10

The Commonwealth of Independent States summit kicked off in the Kazakh capital of Astana on Friday. Russia is trying to improve relations with Central Asian states which, following the Russian aggression on Ukraine, have started diversifying their trade routes by improving co-operation with South Asia, for them to be able to bypass Russia. Since their dependence on Russia has been longstanding, it may prove difficult. But is it at all impossible?

During the Commonwealth of Independent States summit in Astana in Kazakhstan, Russia is clearly attempting to improve its relations with Central Asian states. The 4th Consultative Summit of the Leaders of Central Asian States, held in Kyrgyzstan on July 21, did not feature any explicit acknowledgements of Russia’s internationally condemned military aggression against Ukraine. It did, however, recognise the pressing need for Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan to diversify their trade routes by improving their co-operation with South Asian states, which will allow them to bypass Russia. Their leaders also asserted the importance of security co-operation among the five countries.





Kazakhstan, the only one of the five countries sharing a border with Russia, has been in an especially difficult situation since the start of the war in Ukraine since the state is still highly dependent on Moscow. Russia furthermore remains a key security provider in the region, with its military facilities in three of these countries. It controls two-thirds of regional arms imports and upholds the region’s autocrats.





On the other hand, Kazakhstan is concerned that the fate which has met Ukraine may one day threaten their own state as well. There happens to also be a large Russian minority living in northern Kazakhstan.

Astana did not condemn Russia for its atrocities in Ukraine. It did, however, refuse to recognise both the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk “People’s Republics” as part of Russia and repeatedly said it won’t allow its territory to be used by Russian companies to evade sanctions.





Now, as Russia’s influence in the region begins to wane, Central Asian countries are beginning to look elsewhere. When it comes to economic development, political co-operation, and security, Turkey seems an obvious, and increasingly willing, candidate to gradually take on Russia’s place.





Eastern Express’ guest

Bruce Pannier, expert on Central Asia from Radio Liberty, was TVP World’s guest invited to shed more light on the issue.