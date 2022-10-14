President attends first Patriot tests

"The Patriot system is a part of the Wisła multi-level, interoperational air and missile defence system," Duda said in Toruń.

Tytus Żmijewski/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, on Friday attended tests of Poland’s US-purchased Patriot missile defence system in Torun, north Poland.

The Patriot installation, which is the main element of Poland’s Wisla air defence system, was purchased by Poland in 2018.

“The Patriot system is a part of the Wisła multi-level, interoperational air and missile defence system,” Duda said in Toruń. He added that the Wisła system will be integrated with two other air defence systems, Narew and Pilica.

Duda said Poland had to upgrade its air defences in view of the threats connected with the Russia-Ukraine war.

Accompanying Duda at the Patriot tests were Jacek Siewiera, the new head of the National Security Bureau (BBN), and Mariusz Błaszczak, the defence minister.