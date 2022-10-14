Ruling coalition maintains lead in poll

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

A new opinion poll has put Poland’s ruling United Right coalition on 30-percent support with the main opposition grouping, Civic Coalition (KO), on 18 percent and the conservative Poland 2050 party on 9 percent.

CBOS, the pollster that ran the survey, wrote in a commentary that October’s results had changed little from September’s. Last month, the ruling camp also recorded 30-percent support, with KO and Poland 2050’s voter base slipping only slightly, the former from 21 percent to 18 percent and the latter from 10 percent to 9 percent.

Fourth in the ranking came The Left on 6 percent, the same as in September, and the far-right Confederation increased its share of the vote from 5 percent to 6 percent.

The pro-agrarian Polish People’s Party (PSL) fell below the 5-percent threshold required to take seats in parliament, recording just 2-percent support (unchanged from September) and Kukiz ’15 also remained unchanged on 1 percent of the vote.

The declared turnout stood at 73 percent, 2 percentage points lower than a month earlier.

CBOS conducted the survey using a mixed-mode methodology on a representative sample of of 1,041 Polish residents between October 3 and 13, 2022.