Death toll from Nigerian floods tops 500

Widespread flooding has killed more than 500 people in Nigeria and left around 90,000 homes underwater. The floods have also blocked food and fuel supplies, government ministries inform.

The floods have hit 27 of Nigeria’s 36 states and impacted around 1.4 million people, the ministries for humanitarian affairs and for disaster management inform in an online posting. Flooding caused by heavier rains than usual had been building up since the early summer and has now intensified after water was released from the Lagdo dam in neighbouring Cameroon.

Drone footage in Lokoja – which sits in the north-central Kogi state at the confluence of the Niger and Benue rivers and has been suffering weeks of flooding – shows dozens of homes and businesses now submerged.

“The scale of the disaster is colossal,” Mustapha Habib Ahmed, director general of the National Emergency Management Agency, reported in an official statement.

State oil company NNPC blamed the floods, blocking a key road leading out of Lokoja, on a fuel shortage in the capital Abuja. Federal Road Safety official Koton Karfe said the floods have impeded traffic for at least two weeks.

Cameroonian power company Eneo said last month that it would release water from the dam in September and October after its reservoir reached 91% capacity.