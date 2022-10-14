Putin may not have another birthday in power says Duda aide

Putin turned 70 on October 7, just as Ukrainian advances across the battlefields of eastern Ukraine piled pressure on himself and his regime.

RAMIL SITDIKOV/KREMLIN POOL/SPUTNIK/PAP/EPA

Vladimir Putin may not celebrate another birthday in the Kremlin, the international policy advisor to President Andrzej Duda has said.

Asked by Radio Zet, a private radio station, on Friday, whether a change of power in the Kremlin was possible in the near future, Jakub Kumoch replied that “it is always possible… because the entire history of mankind teaches us that powers come and go, the same goes for regimes.”

“And this regime… is a military disgrace… and many regimes collapsed because they couldn’t win a war,” he said.

According to Kumoch, “colloquially speaking, Putin had his fingers burned in Ukraine.”

“I will be surprised if Putin will celebrate his next birthday as president of Russia, he added.