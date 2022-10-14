Belarusian regime keeps forcing people to storm Polish border: Def Min

The Belarusian regime is still forcing people to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border, Mariusz Błaszczak, Polish deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, said in Brussels on Friday after a meeting of the Bucharest Nine.

“There is no doubt whatsoever that this is a method that is intended to destabilise Poland,” he assessed.

According to the Polish officials, 59 people tried to illegally enter the country on Thursday.

“Eight Congolese nationals illegally waded across the Svisloch River to the Polish side. Five helpers were detained: two Turkish citizens and citizens of Georgia, Ukraine and Poland,” it was reported.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki recently admitted that, despite the construction of a barrier on the border, which made illegal breaking into the country much more difficult, intense hybrid attacks by Belarus and Russia are still possible.

He also stressed that the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border depends on what happens on the frontline in Ukraine.