Police arrest eight more in strip club scandal probe

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

Police Central Investigation Bureau (CBSP) officers have arrested a further eight people as part of a nationwide investigation into extortion at a number of Polish strip clubs.

There have been a number of well-reported cases of strip-club customers in Poland either being forced to pay exorbitant prices for drinks, or of being drugged so criminals could use their bank cards.

“The prosecutor has charged the eight detainees with participation in an organised crime group and committing a number of robberies and extortions against customers of clubs that operated in Krakow, Gdansk and Sopot,” the press service of the National Prosecution said on Friday.

The detained people include managers and employees of the clubs in the three cities.

“The charges were presented both to persons who directly committed the crimes in the clubs as well as those employed in the so-called headquarters, who monitored the course of the crimes through a real-time CCTV system, targeted club customers, oversaw and directed the manner of crimes, and disciplined and punished waitresses and dancers for acts that could harm the organised crime group,” the National Prosecution said.

The group’s victims were often given psychoactive substances in their drinks so that later they could accept exorbitant prices for drinks and services at the clubs. When they came round, they often found their bank accounts completely wiped out.

The recent arrests are part of a larger police operation. In May, a strip club criminal group was busted in raids on 22 locations across the country.