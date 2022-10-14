Belarus starts covert mobilisation, local media report

Alyaksandr Lukashenka has decided to carry out a covert mobilisation in Belarus to replenish combat units, the country’s independent “Nasha Niva” news website reported on Friday, citing sources in the army.

The mobilisation is to take place under the pretext of a “test of combat capabilities,” it wrote, adding that it will not include major cities for now.

⚡️ Belarusian media: Belarus began covert mobilization ‘to man up existing combat units.’

Dictator Alexander Lukashenko has started to conduct small-scale covert mobilization to “man up the existing combat units,” according to independent Belarusian publication Nasha Niva.

According to “Nasha Niva”, this action would increase the likelihood of escalation on the Belarusian-Russian border, which analysts have so far assessed as low, despite the fact that Mr Lukashenka announced the launch of a joint Regional Army Grouping in the country with Russia.

Services given broad powers

At the same time, the Belarusian regime has given its security forces broad powers to prevent or respond to provocations from neighbouring countries, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei told the Russian Izvestia newspaper in an interview published on Friday.

“The head of our country held a number of meetings with law enforcement agencies, and a counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced,” he reported.

The regime includes detentions to verify identities, barring movement, wiretapping and control of all communication and unimpeded entry of agents on any premises.

A flurry of military activity in Belarus this week has caught the attention of Ukraine and the West as a potential sign that the country’s dictator may commit his army in support of Russia’s flailing war effort.

On Monday, he said at a security meeting that he had ordered troops to deploy with Russian forces near Ukraine in response to what he said was a clear threat to Belarus from Kyiv and its backers in the West.