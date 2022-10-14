Around 7 mln refugees have entered Poland since war in Ukraine started

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, almost 7 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Friday morning.

According to the SG, on Thursday Border Guard officers carried out around 25,000 border checks on people entering Poland from Ukraine, and by 7:00 a.m. on Friday the number of arrivals had reached around 7,500 people.

The Border Guard also said that almost 5.21 million people had left Poland for Ukraine since the beginning of the war. On Thursday, around 20,000 people crossed the border from Poland to Ukraine.