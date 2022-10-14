Up to 100,000 Russian troops could be deployed in Belarusian territory: official

Commenting on dictator Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s order that Belarusian troops join Russian forces near the Ukrainian border to carry out military manoeuvres, deputy head of the Belarussian government-in-exile Pavel Latushko said that between 25,000 and 100,000 Russian troops may have been invited to participate in the exercise.

“Lukashenka supports the Russian aggression on Ukraine 100 percent,” Mr Latushko said, adding that Putin’s regime, in light of international law, was seen as Moscow’s aggressive accomplice in its war against Ukraine.

In recent days, Alyaksandr Lukashenka ordered Belarusian troops to deploy with Russian forces near the Ukraine border to carry out combat readiness drills.

“Lukashenka hass declared that he planned to invite Russian troops to the territory of Belarus,” TVP World’s guest said, adding that according to the intelligence services of Ukraine they could total “25,000 Russian soldiers.”

“According to our insights, it can be more than 100,000 Russian soldiers,” he stressed.

But the dictator would not stop there, according to Mr Latushko, who stressed that “Lukashenka plans to organise mobilisation in Belarus… and create a huge military group together with Russian troops” with the goal of aggressing Ukraine “or to create a threat of such an aggression”.

He went on to say that for Ukraine this “will be a difficult situation” and that Ukrainian general staff should preempt it by deploying a large force in northern Ukraine next to the Belarusian border.

If you are interested in the official’s take on the idea to cancel the visa-free regime for citizens of Belarus, click the video above.