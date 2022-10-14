LIVE: 233rd day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Ukraine’s armed forces have liberated more than 600 settlements from the Russian occupation in the past month, including 75 in the highly strategic Kherson region, Ukraine’s Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporary Occupied Territories said.

Russia hits Zaporizhzhia city infrastructure with S-300 missiles

At least 3 missiles were sent into the much-suffering city in the morning. Recently, Zaporizhzhia had been facing the brunt of Russian attacks

Photo: Oleksandr Starukh/TG

Lukashenko's Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei declared that Belarus introduces a regime of an "anti-terrorist operation" due to the alleged threat from neighboring countries.

Strategic bombers capable of carrying nuclear charges have been redeployed to Russian airbase Olenia on Kolskyi Peninsula, near Norway’s border

Probably it's connected to Russia's nuclear blackmail in the wake of its defeat in Ukraine.

Planet Labs PBC

Explosions in Russain Belgorod on Oct 13

According to the governor of the Belgorod region, the warehouse was blown up and ammunition detonation began.

Elon Musk is allegedly no longer able to fund Starlink in Ukraine, reports CNN.

Eyewitnesses reported that they heard a number of explosions in the city after midnight local time. There are no other details provided at the time of the publication.

