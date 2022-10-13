Borrell: Response to Russian nuclear attack would be annihilation of their army

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Thursday promised that any nuclear attack on Ukraine would prompt a response from the country’s Western allies that would “annihilate” the Russian army.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened the use of nuclear weapons since his military was beaten back on several fronts in Ukraine over the past month, and Russia proclaimed the annexation of Ukrainian territories.

“Putin is saying he is not bluffing. Well, he cannot afford bluffing,” Borrell said during a speech in Bruges opening a pilot programme to train European diplomats.

“Any nuclear attack against Ukraine will create an answer, not a nuclear answer, but such a powerful answer from the military side that the Russian army will be annihilated,” he added.

NATO perspective

The circumstances in which NATO might have to use nuclear weapons are “extremely remote”, the Western defence alliance’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

He added however that there would be “severe consequences” if Russia used such weapons.

“We will not go into exactly how we will respond, but this will fundamentally change the nature of the conflict. It means that a very important line has been crossed,” Stoltenberg told a news conference after a meeting of NATO defence ministers.

Stoltenberg said NATO would remain “very vigilant” in the coming weeks as Russia holds its own nuclear drills.

‘Russia’s war of choice’

United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Thursday that Russia had made a choice to attack Ukraine and could resolve the conflict by withdrawing.

Speaking at a news conference after a NATO meeting in the Belgian capital, Brussels, Austin said NATO was more unified than ever.

He reiterated NATO’s commitment to Ukraine as well as its goal to “strengthen NATO’s collective defence.”

Austin also laid out plans to supply Kyiv with further defence systems following days of increased missile strikes across Ukraine.

He added that Russia could choose to de-escalate the conflict unilaterally.

The US will nonetheless provide Ukraine with four additional High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers, Austin said, ahead of a future delivery of 18 further launchers.

On Thursday, NATO allies meeting in Brussels unveiled plans to beef up Europe’s air defences with Patriot and other missile systems.

Moscow said more military aid for Kyiv made members of the US-led military alliance “a direct party to the conflict” and said admitting Ukraine to NATO would trigger a global conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on Thursday that Ukraine still had about only 10 percent of what it needed to protect itself against Russian air attacks.