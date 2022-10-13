Business Arena 13.10

On Thursday’s episode, Business Arena’s host David Kennedy kicked off the instalment with the main stories, which were: Polish-Israeli business relations and the Podlaskie Economic Forum.

Israel has been gaining popularity among Polish producers in the agricultural sector. Poland is interested in strengthening the exports of agricultural products to Israel, but also in importing goods that are in short supply and sought-after on the Polish market. To shed more light on the Poland-Israel business relations, David Kennedy interviewed Sarah-Ann Madi, Counsel and Head of the Economic and Commercial Mission at the Embassy of Israel to Poland.

Another topic Business Arena had a closer look at :

– Podlaskie Province in the northeast of Poland is 12th on the list of 16 Polish regions in terms of its Gross Regional Product. In terms of ambition, though, it has scored top marks, with the first edition of its Economic Forum this week attracting trade representatives from throughout Asia, and other regions.

Thursday’s show also covered many other topics including:

– Social media giant TikTok is reportedly looking to establish a new logistics and warehouse network in the United States to assist its e-commerce efforts.

– Once known as the site of Bijlmerbajes, Amsterdam’s six-tower prison complex closed only in 2016, Bajeskwartier is undergoing significant redevelopment.

– Dozie Igweilo, the founder of the small Nigerian company Quadloop, has come up with a great way of repurposing electronic waste by turning it into electronic lanterns.