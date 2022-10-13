Pulse of Culture 13.10

Hans Zimmer, two-time Academy Award and two-time Grammy winner will release a new live album in March 2023 and then embark on a European tour, from Lisbon to Warsaw and from Budapest to Dublin.

The album features over two hours of reimagined arrangements of some of the most popular compositions by Zimmer. The album was recorded during the highly successful eponymous concert tour in Europe in the spring of 2022. Now the world-famous Hollywood composer, together with his 20-piece band “The Disruptive Collective” featuring long-time musical companions and the Odessa Orchestra and Choir, Zimmer created an epic musical spectacle combining classical arrangements with electronic and rock elements.

Other events and news presented in the episode: “The Meeting that Never Was” exhibition in Vilnius brings together works of Cold War artists; 16th International Henryk Wieniawski Violin Competition in Poznań proceeds to stage two with 15 competitors; 90 works of Ukrainian folk artists on exhibition in Lviv; British Library in London organises an evening of solidarity with writer Salman Rushdie, who earlier this year survived a brutal stabbing.