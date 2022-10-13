Eastern Express 13.10

Mass protests have been taking place in Iran following the death, in suspicious circumstances, of Mahsa Amini, following her arrest by the morality police over a headdress that officers said insufficiently covered her hair. The protests, which have since spread to dozens of Iranian cities, including Tehran, are a manifestation of public discontent with the ongoing rule of the ayatollahs since 1979.

Journalist and political commentator Agaton Koziński was a guest of the show to give his perspective on events in Iran.

Also on the show

The government in Prague decided that as of Tuesday, October 25, citizens of the Russian Federation holding a valid Schengen visa issued by any European Union member state will not be allowed into the Czech Republic.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan are meeting in Kazakhstan. According to the Kremlin, at the meeting the Turks are likely to raise ideas for peace in Ukraine.

Defence ministers from NATO’s 30 countries have begun a two-day meeting aimed at supplying Ukraine with more air defences to fight against Russia’s relentless missile attacks across the country.

Polish operator PERN has detected a leak in one section of the Druzhba pipeline which carries oil from Russia to Europe. The cause of the leak is being investigated but officials have stated that they do not suspect sabotage.