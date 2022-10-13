Poland completes negotiations for Korean rocket artillery

According to Błaszczak, the Korean launchers "have similar capabilities as the American HIMARS that we've signed a contract for" and can hit targets 300 kilometres away.

MON

Poland will buy close to 300 K239 Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers from South Korea, the defence minister has said.

In a conversation with the i.pl news website published on Thursday, Mariusz Błaszczak said that the Defence Ministry had completed negotiations on the weapons system with the South Koreans.

According to Błaszczak, the Korean launchers “have similar capabilities as the American HIMARS that we’ve signed a contract for” and can hit targets 300 kilometres away.

A framework agreement is to be signed soon, Błaszczak added.

Poland ordered 20 HIMARS launchers from the United States in 2019 and has recently sent a request for a quote for a further 500 launchers.