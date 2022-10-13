Poland’s arms industry working at full capacity

"We're already fulfilling the secretary general's request because we have been increasing capacity," Blaszczak said. "In fact, the Polish arms industry is working at 100 percent capacity and is even increasing it."

Andrzej Grygiel/PAP

The Polish arms industry is operating at 100 percent capacity, the defence minister has said.

Mariusz Błaszczak made the claim after a Nato defence ministers’ meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

At the meeting, Nato secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, urged member states to increase their defence industry output.

“We’re already fulfilling the secretary general’s request because we have been increasing capacity,” Blaszczak said. “In fact, the Polish arms industry is working at 100 percent capacity and is even increasing it.”

Poland has been cooperating with the United States and South Korea to achieve this, the minister added.

On Friday, Błaszczak will present the first unit of the US-made Patriot air defence system to be delivered to Poland at a military range in the city of Toruń.