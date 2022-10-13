NATO nuclear drills to take place next week: Belgian media

NATO will be holding its annual nuclear deterrence exercises, “Steadfast Noon” amid Russian nuclear threats over Western support for Ukraine. 14 members of the alliance will participate.

“This is routine training which happens every year to keep our deterrence safe, secure and effective,” Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters earlier this week. The exercise will take place in the wake of an escalation by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who threatened to use nuclear weapons against NATO.

Although “Steadfast Noon” has been long-scheduled and occurs every year, and therefore is not a direct response to the threats, Stoltenberg referred to Russia’s warnings in his statement.

“President Putin’s veiled nuclear threats are dangerous and irresponsible. Russia knows that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought,” he said. He also stressed that the purpose of NATO’s nuclear deterrence has “always been to preserve peace, prevent coercion and deter aggression.”

The exercises will take place in Belgium, with the Kleine Brogel air base at their centre. The training will consist in deploying nuclear weapons and reacting to a nuclear attack. Other procedures such as air-to-air refuelling will also be practised.

Polish Deputy Prime and Minister of Defence, Mariusz Błaszczak, confirmed on Thursday that Poland will participate in “Steadfast Noon”. He was in Brussels attending a meeting of NATO chiefs of defence.

Poland signs deal for 48 South Korean combat planes valued at USD 3 bn

In an interview with i.pl portal Minister Błaszczak also announced that Poland concluded negotiations with South Korea to buy almost 300 multiple-launcher long-range K239 Chunmoo artillery systems, which have comparable capabilities to US-manufactured HIMARS, including a range of up to 300 kilometres.

This is yet another large weapons purchase Poland is making in South Korea.

