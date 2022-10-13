UNICEF to donate PLN 100 million to support Ukrainian children in Poland

According to the memorandum, UNICEF will contribute to the financing of the government’s Family 500+ programme by allocating USD 20 million.

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

UNICEF will contribute USD 20 million (PLN 100 million) to Poland’s 500+ child support programme to help Ukrainian refugee children.

The funding pledge formed part of a memorandum signed by Rashed Mustafa Sarwar, UNICEF’s national coordinator for crisis response in Poland, and Marlena Maląg, the family and social policy minister.

Maląg said that the memorandum is “an important document that proves that we are passing the test of solidarity”.

“The fate of children is especially important to us, because they often become the greatest victims of the war. It is easier to help when we are supported by organisations such as UNICEF. Now we will work together for the youngest who have found shelter in Poland.”

According to the memorandum, UNICEF will contribute to the financing of the government’s Family 500+ programme by allocating USD 20 million.

The 500+ programme grants payments of PLN 500 (EUR 103)per month, per child to parents.