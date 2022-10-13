Israel: Company 3D-prints plant-based steaks

We see a world in a decade from now that new meat, or meat made from plants, is a big part of the meat industry, said Eshchar Ben-Shitrit, CEO of the Israel-based company “Redefine Meat” which manufactures such delicacies.

“In the past two years we have been working deeply on understanding meat and what makes meat so exciting,” he said, explaining that the company identified a few plant components that have the same exact performance as the tissue of animal meat.

“[We are] giving you, with a combination of additive manufacturing, the exact feeling you experience [with] a good steak, a good cut of meat, coming from an animal, without the use of the animal,” Mr Ben-Shitrit said.

Israeli startup Redefine Meat has rolled out its first whole cuts of alternative meat. The 3D-printed beef substitute was rolled out in Israel, as well as Germany, the Netherlands and the UK. Read more here: https://t.co/8mIe4Kh2ny 🥩 pic.twitter.com/wSvOX0w5QQ

— Reuters Business (@ReutersBiz) November 17, 2021

The company’s ‘Angus’ 3D printing machine can print slabs of plant-based and fully customisable steak.

“When I want to create my steak I have a library of a few different slabs, I can choose each one of them and I can adjust it accordingly. I can define the amount of marbling, the eternal fat, or the external fat.” Yaron Eshel, manager of the 3D-printers project at the company, said.

According to 2021 data, plant-based meat unit sales grew 51 percent during the last three years.