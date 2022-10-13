N. Korea says it tested firing nuclear-capable cruise missiles

North Korean sabre rattling continues with the North Korean dictator overseeing the launch of two long-range strategic cruise missiles, calling it a test to confirm the reliability and operation of nuclear-capable weapons deployed to military units.

Biden’s delayed national security strategy aims at China and Russia

see more

As reported by state media Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) on Thursday, the test firing was conducted on Wednesday with the view to “enhance the combat efficiency and might” of cruise missiles deployed to the Korean People’s Army “for the operation of tactical nukes.”

Leader Kim Jong Un did not refrain from stressing that the test launch was another clear warning to its “enemies.” The country “should continue to expand the operational sphere of the nuclear strategic armed forces to resolutely deter any crucial military crisis and war crisis at any time and completely take the initiative in it,” the leader said according to KCNA.

Yet another busy week of nuclear missile testing in North Korea

North Korea has been flexing its atomic muscles for the past two weeks with Kim guiding nuclear tactical exercises in targeting South Korea. To the dictator, the testing is to voice discontent with recent joint naval drills by South Korean and US forces involving an aircraft carrier.

The two missiles test-fired on Wednesday hurtled through the air for 10,234 seconds before “clearly hitting the target 2,000 km away”, as put by KCNA.

Having refused to comment on the launches, a US State Department spokesperson said Washington remained focused on coordinating closely with its allies and partners to address the threats posed by North Korea.

South Korea’s military said it had monitored the launch in real-time and was continuing to analyse data from the tests, Reuters reported.

While North Korea first tested a “strategic cruise missile in September 2021” – the country’s first nuclear-capable missile as seen by analysts, Wednesday’s test confirms the communist state’s capability of firing such a projectile at a distance dangerous to neighbouring South Korea. It does not, however, clarify if North Korea is able to build nuclear warheads small enough for a cruise missile.

3, 2, 1… Agriculture! North Korean leader opens new greenhouse farm

As more missile tests are being conducted in North Korea, its leader Kim Jong Un, sporting a fedora and a long, mafioso-style black leather coat,…

see more

North Korea’s cruise missile hype not to be underestimated

What makes the recent North Korean cruise missile bug particularly ominous is that such relatively small weapons can fly low with a chance of outmanoeuvring missile defences. The projectiles do not enjoy as much attention as ballistic missiles do and this is because they are not explicitly banned under UN Nations Security Council resolutions.

But the destructive capabilities of cruise missiles and short-range ballistic missiles should not be downplayed. The fact that they can be armed with either conventional or nuclear warheads renders them particularly destabilising in the event of conflict as it can be unclear which kind of warhead they are carrying, analysts said.

“North Korea’s cruise missiles, air force, and tactical nuclear devices are probably much less capable than propaganda suggests,” Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul told Reuters. “But it would be a mistake to dismiss North Korea’s recent weapons testing spree as bluster or sabre-rattling.”

But as one can see in the Biden administration’s long-delayed national security strategy rolled out on Wednesday with only a lone reference to North Korea, the US options to contain the country’s nuclear and missile programmes are limited. For Daniel Russel, the top US diplomat for East Asia in the Obama administration, this came across as striking, “not only because it passes so quickly past a persistent and existential threat, but also because it frames the strategy as ‘seeking sustained diplomacy toward denuclearisation,’ when North Korea has so convincingly demonstrated its utter rejection of negotiations.”

Reading a report by the US-based Center for Strategic and International Studies one gets a different impression of the seriousness of the North Korean missile testing. In its report published on Wednesday, the centre said that a recent underwater launch of a ballistic missile from a lake probably has more political than military usefulness.

“Rather than an emerging threat, this test was most likely a propaganda and deception operation designed to focus regional and world attention on North Korea’s desired external image of a mighty and powerful nuclear-armed nation,” the report stated.

Some in South Korea felt threatened by the North’s nuclear pursuits to the point that they called to redeploy American tactical nuclear weapons, which were pulled out in 1991, or for Seoul to leave the Non-Proliferation Treaty and develop its own arsenal.

After backing the idea of asking the United States to redeploy nuclear weapons during the election campaign last year, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has since said that option has been ruled out. Senior members of this party, however, this week said it was time to revisit it.