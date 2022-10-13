Wildlife populations plunged 69 pct since 1970: WWF director

Wild populations of monitored animal species have plummeted nearly 70 percent in the last 50 years, according to a landmark assessment of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) that highlights “devastating” losses to nature due to human activity.

Marco Lambertini, the organisation’s Director General, says the report confirms “we are losing nature at an alarming and unprecedented rate.”

“Sadly [the report] is a confirmation that we are losing nature at an alarming and unprecedented rate. 69 percent decline of wildlife populations globally in less than 50 years. This is shocking,” he assessed, pointing out that “collapsing wildlife populations affect the ecosystems that produce so many services critical to our own survival as a human species.”

As Mr Lambertini pointed out, the main causes of wildlife decline are mainly habitat losses due to mass-scale deforestation caused by industrialisation.

“We [have] got to abandon this delusional idea that we can continue to take nature for granted. We cannot continue to develop ourselves wastefully, destructively without taking into account the consequences of environmental degradation,” he stressed.

“Eighty-three percent of the water population, freshwater fish, have actually been declining over the last 50 years. And that is an indication of the pressure we are putting on our river systems from pollution to extraction of water for agriculture, to of course damming of rivers that block the migration of species that need to go up the river to breed.”

According to him, if humanity does not change its course, the price to pay would be catastrophic.