Spain ramped up Russian gas imports by over 151pct in a year

Spain ramped Russian gas imports in August 2022 up to the level of 5,599 GWh – a y/y increase of 151.3 percent, the Polish Press Agency (PAP) reported on Thursday citing Spain’s gas reserves manager.

As shown by data published on Monday by Cores, Spain’s gas reserves manager, Russia enjoyed 14.7 percent shares in total Spanish gas imports in August 2022.

Cores administration said that in August 2021 the share of Russian gas in the entirety of the imports of this resource to Spain amounted to just 8.9 percent.

Russia became the fourth largest exporter of gas to Spain within eight consecutive months of 2022, according to Cores’ data.

The Spanish manager said that the US had the largest share in Spain’s gas imports in August. The shares amounted to 26.4 percent.

Second and third came Algeria and Nigeria respectively whose share in Spain’s gas imports amounted to 24 percent and 15.3 percent.

The Russian gas is shipped to Spain as LNG, much like in the case of the US, whereas gas from Algeria and Nigeria is pumped through a pipeline.