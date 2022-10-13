Scientists shed new light on Moon’s genesis

Scientists from NASA, Durham University and other universities have conducted the most accurate simulations to date of the collision that most likely resulted in the formation of the Moon 4.5 billion years ago.

According to the most popular theory, the satellite was formed when the Earth collided with a body called Theia, the size of Mars.

The new analysis was made possible by using Distributed Research using Advanced Computing (DiRAC) technology at Durham University, England. Its authors performed hundreds of simulations of collisions occurring at different angles, planet speeds or masses.

A new NASA simulation shows that the moon may have formed a lot faster than thought after a Mars-sized planet collided with Earth

Credit: NASA/ Durham University/Jacob Kegerreis

The increased computing power showed, according to the researchers, that previous simulations were missing important details of the course of the giant collision.

According to new information presented in The Astrophysical Journal, after the collision, the Moon almost immediately formed as a satellite orbiting the Earth. Most previous theories, meanwhile, assumed that it formed more slowly, from debris created during the impact.

The results also provide new data on the Moon’s original orbit and the properties of its interior, shedding some more light on puzzles that still exist.

For example, the observed inclination of the orbit with respect to the equator can now be better explained. The results also allow a better reconstruction of the early Moon, which was not fully molten, and which, according to some experts, better explains the form of its present crust.