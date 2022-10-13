LIVE: 232nd day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. Russian missiles

pounded the city of Mykolaiv on Thursday, officials reported, after

a UN General Assembly resolution called Moscow’s annexation of

Ukrainian territory “illegal” and Ukraine’s allies committed

more military aid.

08:01 CEST

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 13 October 2022

Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/FZVE8WGrqG

🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/Z7N8K3PYkA

— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) October 13, 2022

07:43 CEST

#Russia has seemingly intensified its information operation to falsely portray #Ukraine as a terrorist state, likely to set information conditions to counter efforts to designate Russia as a terrorist state. https://t.co/uGbC5oOcbf pic.twitter.com/ZC9Gn1ajGN

— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) October 13, 2022

07:22 CEST

The head of the U.S. Treasury @SecYellen said that the ceiling price of #oil from #Russia should be set at $60 per barrel.

In her opinion, this would reduce Russia’s oil and gas revenues, however it would still allow #Putin to profit from oil production and sales. pic.twitter.com/cNYAhnrhkO

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 13, 2022